Liberia: Ohio Supreme Court Accredits Liberia Legal Aid Confab

The Supreme Court of Ohio, United States accredits the Second National Legal Aid Conference held recently in Monrovia. The National Legal Aid Conference is an annual event initiated and sponsored by the Center for Legal Aid Support Services (CLASS); a local Liberian Volunteer Legal Aid Development Organization.

The Ohio Court, through its Commission on Continuing Legal Education, sent a communication dated December 4, 2023, as a response to an application for Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Accreditation to the High Court.

The U.S. High Court granted said accreditation to the Center for Legal Aid Support Services in a communication addressed to CLASS CEO, Atty. George N. King.

The Ohio Supreme Court's Commission through its Secretary, Gina White Palmer, Esq., promised that the program (National Legal Aid Conference) may be advertised as being approved by the Supreme Court of Ohio Commission on Continuing Legal Education.

The National Legal Aid Conference was initiated and launched on November 18, 2022 by the Center for Legal Aid Support Services (CLASS).

The goal of the conference is to mobilize justice and none justice actors to come together annually and identify issues that impede effective justice system in Liberia.

It also aims to take action to mitigate challenges for the improvement of justice delivery through Legal Aid Services whereby rights of all persons are respected to satisfy the equal treatment and equal protection principles of Liberian laws consistent with Article 11 of the 1986 Constitution and other provisos of the law.

Meanwhile, CLASS says it takes the recognition by the High Court of Ohio as a great achievement and promises to do what is expedient to ensure access to justice to all people through information sharing and other assistance. Editing by Jonathan Browne