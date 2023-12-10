Liberia: Senate Condemns Violence in Grand Gedeh

The Liberian Senate has condemned in the strongest possible terms, the barbaric attacks on private and public properties in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County by hoodlums.

The Senate noted that this resulted in the burning down of one house and vandalizing another belonging to Grand Gedeh County Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue and the offices of the county's Traditional Council.

Speaking through President Pro-tempore Albert Chie, the Senate also expressed deep shock on hearing of the passing of newly elected Grand Gedeh District One Representative, Erol Madison Gwion on 5 December 2023.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the death news became the reason for a group of people carrying out unlawful acts.

Pro-tempore Chie said while the Senate mourns with the bereaved family and the people of Grand Gedeh County for the loss of their lawmaker, it believes that this action on the part of some people must be condemned by all peace-loving Liberians.

He noted that it undermines the peace and security of the State, especially when the country is going through its smooth democratic transition following a peaceful and transparent election.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Senate has expressed its sorrow for Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue and the Traditional Council for the terrible incident and called on law enforcement agencies to conduct a speedy investigation and bring the perpetrators to book.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

The late Representative Erol Madison Gwion replaced former Grand Gedeh County Representative Zoe Emmanuel Pennue during the 2020 Legislative by-election.

Gwion was re-elected during the 10 October 2023 presidential and legislative elections.