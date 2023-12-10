Liberia: NAC Opens Legal Office in Monrovia

The National Aids Commission (NAC) has officially established its legal office in Monrovia. Through the office, NAC will document and report rights violations including stigma and discrimination against persons living with HIV and key vulnerable populations in accessing HIV services.

Speaking at the ceremony, NAC Chairperson Theodosia S. Kolee said the office is critically needed to properly manage cases of rights violations directed at Persons Living With HIV and Key Populations.

''As [we] are aware, stigma and discrimination remain stumbling blocks in reaching the global targets to end AIDS by 2030,'' she said.

She noted that in fulfillment of the quest to reduce stigma and discrimination against persons living with HIV and the preparedness to run the legal office, they have validated the NSPII, the Zero Discrimination Action Plan for Liberia, and held the first-ever national stigma, advocacy, and discrimination conference this year.

Kolee added that these milestone achievements show their readiness and support.

According to her, the legal office is in line with target 6 and goal 2 of the HIV National Strategic Plan II which highlights the need for persons living with HIV and key populations to have access to justice.

''As a country, we are under obligation to ensure that 90% of persons living with HIV have access to justice, zero denial of health services based on perceived or real positive HIV status, and incidence of sexual and gender-based violence are reduced.''

Giving the overview, the In-house Legal Counsel of NAC Atty. Boniface T. Tweh said HIV and AIDS-related stigma and discrimination remain major barriers to people living with HIV.

He said the office will work closely with focal persons who will be stationed at LibNep, LIPRIDE, LIWEN to document and report HIV-related stigma and discrimination cases.

He noted that they will advocate for a holistic and rights-based system of service delivered in health and for full enjoyment of the right to health by PLHIV and key populations.