Liberia: NAC Opens Legal Office in Monrovia

7 December 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

The National Aids Commission (NAC) has officially established its legal office in Monrovia. Through the office, NAC will document and report rights violations including stigma and discrimination against persons living with HIV and key vulnerable populations in accessing HIV services.

Speaking at the ceremony, NAC Chairperson Theodosia S. Kolee said the office is critically needed to properly manage cases of rights violations directed at Persons Living With HIV and Key Populations.

''As [we] are aware, stigma and discrimination remain stumbling blocks in reaching the global targets to end AIDS by 2030,'' she said.

She noted that in fulfillment of the quest to reduce stigma and discrimination against persons living with HIV and the preparedness to run the legal office, they have validated the NSPII, the Zero Discrimination Action Plan for Liberia, and held the first-ever national stigma, advocacy, and discrimination conference this year.

Kolee added that these milestone achievements show their readiness and support.

According to her, the legal office is in line with target 6 and goal 2 of the HIV National Strategic Plan II which highlights the need for persons living with HIV and key populations to have access to justice.

''As a country, we are under obligation to ensure that 90% of persons living with HIV have access to justice, zero denial of health services based on perceived or real positive HIV status, and incidence of sexual and gender-based violence are reduced.''

Giving the overview, the In-house Legal Counsel of NAC Atty. Boniface T. Tweh said HIV and AIDS-related stigma and discrimination remain major barriers to people living with HIV.

He said the office will work closely with focal persons who will be stationed at LibNep, LIPRIDE, LIWEN to document and report HIV-related stigma and discrimination cases.

He noted that they will advocate for a holistic and rights-based system of service delivered in health and for full enjoyment of the right to health by PLHIV and key populations.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.