Nigeria: 16 Dead, 27 Injured in Kaduna-Abuja Expressway Auto-Crash - FRSC

10 December 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The fatal road crash occurred at Audu Jhangon village along the expressway on Sunday.

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, at the scene of the accident on Sunday in Kaduna

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Kaduna Sector Command says no fewer than 16 persons died and 27 sustained injuries in a road crash on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fatal road crash occurred at Audu Jhangon village along the expressway on Sunday.

He explained that the crash occurred at 05:20hrs, when a vehicle( DAF TRAILER) with registration number KUJ 430XC, with overloaded goods, lost control and fell into a ditch.

'' Initial reports indicate the driver was at high speed, probably due to fatigue.

''The combined rescue teams of RS1.114 Zhipe Unit Command and RS1.16B Dutse Outpost conducted the rescue operations.

''The crash involved 65 people, where 27 were injured and 16 people were deceased.

''The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment, ''he added.

Mr Nadabo said on receiving news of the crash, he visited the scene to have first-hand information as well as direct the rescue team on the evacuation of the deceased to the morgue.

''I also directed the tow truck to remove part of the accidented trailer blocking part of the road. The operation is ongoing, and the road is free for movement, ''Mr Nadabo said.

(NAN)

