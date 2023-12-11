Nigeria: Vandals Attack Transmission Line - TCN

The TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Sunday said that its Gwagwalada-Kukwaba-Apo 132kV Transmission line 1 has been vandalised between Towers 23 and Tower 25.

She said the vandalisation of the line is suspected to have taken place at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, 10 December.

''When the bulk power supply on the line was cut off, necessitating an early morning investigation by TCN linesmen. Investigations revealed a vandalized portion on the line route between Tower 23 and Tower 25,'' she said.

She explained that the vandals had also carted away conductors, causing power outages at the Kukwaba Transmission Substation.

Currently, she said TCN has restored bulk power supply to Kukwaba Substation as a temporary solution through Apo Substation.

''Arrangements are, however, ongoing to effect repairs on the affected line,'' she said.