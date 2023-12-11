Kenya Power Says Electricity Restored in Most Parts of the Country

Nairobi — Kenya Power has announced that they have managed to restore power in most parts of the country, and restoration of power in the coast and the remaining sections of Nairobi is still ongoing.

According to a customer alert by Kenya Power issued Sunday night, power has been restored in parts of Nairobi, Kisumu, Busia, and Siaya.

''Several areas in Nairobi city and its environs are already back on electricity supply. These include Parts of Ruaraka, Embakasi, JKIA, Parklands, Dornhom, Umoja, Huruma, Westlands, Syokimau, and Dandora.

Sections of Kisumu, Busia, and Siaya are also back in Supply,'' the company stated.

At 2:10am, the company reported that they had managed to restore power for the whole of Mt Kenya region, South Nyanza, Western, Central Rift, North Eastern, and most parts of Nairobi.

However the company stated that restoration of power for the coast region and sections of Nairobi is still ongoing.

''We are glad to report that power supply has been restored in the whole of Mount Kenya, southern Nyanza, western, central rift, North Eastern and most parts of Nairobi, Restoration for coast region and sections of Nairobi is ongoing,'' stated the company.

The power break outage which marks the third nationwide power blackout, in a span of three months, is a result of what they say is a suspected fault that is affecting the power system.

''We have lost electricity supply to various parts of the country due to a suspected fault affecting the power system,'' it stated.