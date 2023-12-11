Kenyatta Airport Experiences Blackout After Generators Fail Once Again

10 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has once again experienced another blackout after generators failed to immediately pick up during the Nationwide power outage.

According to a statement by the Kenya Airports Authority(KAA) yesterday, terminals 1A and 1E experienced a blackout after two of the four generators serving this particular section failed to activate.

''Over the past few weeks, our generator system at JKIA has undergone rigorous testing to ensure continuous and reliable power supply. Despite these efforts, during tonight's power outage, two of our four generators specifically serving Terminal 1A and 1E, failed to immediately activate,'' highlighted the statement.

This is the 3rd time the airport has experienced a power blackout on its premises over the past three months.

The authority has stated that the situation was acted upon immediately and power was fully restored to the affected terminals.

''Our technical team responded swiftly to the situation, and we are pleased to report that the fault has been rectified quickly. Power was fully restored to the affected terminals,'' they noted.

However, the authority has said that apart from the two terminals, no other areas in the airport was affected by the outage.

''We would like to assure the public that the rest of the airport, including the JKIA tower and the runway, remained fully operational and was not impacted by this incident,'' the authority spotlighted.

