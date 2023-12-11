Nigeria: Police Foil Kidnap Attempt in Katsina, Kill Three Suspects

11 December 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The kidnap attempt happened along the Dutsinma-Kankara highway.

The Police Command in Katsina State says it has foiled a kidnap attempt along the Dutsinma-Kankara highway, killing three suspects in the process.

Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the command's spokesperson, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Sunday.

''On Dec. 10, 2023, at about 4:30 p.m., based on credible information that some suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, wielding dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, blocked the Dutsinma-Kankara highway in an attempt to kidnap unsuspecting members of the public.

''Upon receipt of the report, Area Commander Dutsinma promptly mobilised a joint team of police operatives and members of the vigilante and responded to the scene.

''On reaching the scene, the suspected kidnappers opened fire on the operatives, to which the officers valiantly returned fire and succeeded in neutralising three members of the gang.

''While one Masa'udu Sani, a member of the vigilante, sustained a gunshot wound on his right hand,'' the police spokesman said.

Mr Sadiq-Aliyu, an assistant superintendent of police, added that Mr Sani was currently responding to treatment as efforts were underway to arrest other fleeing suspects as the investigation continued.

According to him, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, the Commissioner of Police in the state has commended the operatives' professionalism, synergy and bravery.

He disclosed that the commissioner also urged the officers to sustain the tempo.

Mr Abubakar-Musa also called on the good citizens of the state to keep providing the command and other security agencies with crucial and timely information on criminal activities.

''So that swift and decisive action could be taken to stop any criminal activity in the state.

''And also to report to the nearest police station any person seen with suspicious injuries, as some of the bandits have escaped the scene with gunshot wounds,'' Mr Sadiq-Aliyu quoted the commissioner as adding. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.