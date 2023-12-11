Nigeria: Kokori's Contribution to June 12, Democracy Was Inspirational - Atiku

11 December 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chibuzo Ukaibe

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has described the former general secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria, (NUPENG), Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, who died last week, as a principled fighter for democracy.

Atiku, who expressed deep sadness over the news of the passing on of the elder statesman, added that Kokori was a man of the people who was well-loved for his sincerity, principles, and sense of purpose.

The former vice president, in a statement by his media office, said Kokori was a foremost figure in the June 12 struggle where he, and other individuals played key roles in the quest to re-validate the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

According to Atiku, ''Chief Frank Kokori's contributions to the June 12 struggle and Nigeria's democracy remain an inspiration to many.

''Chief Kokori left enduring legacies, part of which was his considerable effort towards mainstreaming the oil sector in the development drive of the nation.''

He said Kokori will be sorely missed, especially now that our nation is in dire need of strongly principled people who can stand firm in upholding the truth.

Atiku described the passing of Kokori as a great loss not just to the organised labour and Delta State but to the entire nation.

''As the nation mourns him, I enjoin the Kokori family, friends and associates to honour his memory by continually upholding the values and principles which he lived for and never stopped fighting for till his death,'' he said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.