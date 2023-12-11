Nigeria: Kokori's Contribution to June 12, Democracy Was Inspirational - Atiku

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has described the former general secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria, (NUPENG), Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, who died last week, as a principled fighter for democracy.

Atiku, who expressed deep sadness over the news of the passing on of the elder statesman, added that Kokori was a man of the people who was well-loved for his sincerity, principles, and sense of purpose.

The former vice president, in a statement by his media office, said Kokori was a foremost figure in the June 12 struggle where he, and other individuals played key roles in the quest to re-validate the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

According to Atiku, ''Chief Frank Kokori's contributions to the June 12 struggle and Nigeria's democracy remain an inspiration to many.

''Chief Kokori left enduring legacies, part of which was his considerable effort towards mainstreaming the oil sector in the development drive of the nation.''

He said Kokori will be sorely missed, especially now that our nation is in dire need of strongly principled people who can stand firm in upholding the truth.

Atiku described the passing of Kokori as a great loss not just to the organised labour and Delta State but to the entire nation.

''As the nation mourns him, I enjoin the Kokori family, friends and associates to honour his memory by continually upholding the values and principles which he lived for and never stopped fighting for till his death,'' he said.