South Africa: Tributes Pour In for South African Music Icon Zahara

Zahara/Instagram
Zahara.
12 December 2023
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Multi-award-winning singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, has passed away at a Johannesburg hospital.

She was 36.

While her family is yet to release an official statement, the outpouring of grief and fond memories from fans, fellow artists, and prominent figures illustrates the impact Zahara had on South African music. Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging Zahara's indelible imprint on the country's musical landscape.

"I am very saddened by the passing of  Zahara. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. The government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact on South African music," he said.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) also echoed these sentiments, honoring Zahara as an illustrious icon whose influence knew no bounds.

Fellow musicians and fans also expressed their condolences to the Mkutukana family.

Zahara was best known for her soulful voice and her hit song "Loliwe." She released five albums throughout her career, all of which achieved critical and commercial success. She was also a recipient of numerous awards, including 17 South African Music Awards and three Metro FM Awards.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.