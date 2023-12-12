South Africa: Tributes Pour In for South African Music Icon Zahara

Multi-award-winning singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, has passed away at a Johannesburg hospital.

She was 36.

While her family is yet to release an official statement, the outpouring of grief and fond memories from fans, fellow artists, and prominent figures illustrates the impact Zahara had on South African music. Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging Zahara's indelible imprint on the country's musical landscape.

"I am very saddened by the passing of Zahara. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. The government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact on South African music," he said.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) also echoed these sentiments, honoring Zahara as an illustrious icon whose influence knew no bounds.

Fellow musicians and fans also expressed their condolences to the Mkutukana family.

Zahara was best known for her soulful voice and her hit song "Loliwe." She released five albums throughout her career, all of which achieved critical and commercial success. She was also a recipient of numerous awards, including 17 South African Music Awards and three Metro FM Awards.