South African Afro-Pop Singer, Zahara, Is Dead

12 December 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Onu Stephen

South African Afro-pop star, Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, is dead.

Known for her musical prowess and unforgettable performance for Nelson Mandela, Zahara was reported to have faced health challenges, including liver damage attributed to alcoholism.

According to the report, she died from a liver infection, on Monday night, in Johannesburg Hospital at the age of 36.

However, her passage was announced on Tuesday in a post shared by her family via her Instagram page.

Reacting to her death, the South African Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, in a post on his official X, wrote: ''I'm very saddened by the passing of @ZaharaSA. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry.

''The government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music.''

Zahara gained fame for her 2011 album, 'Loliwe,' and was hospitalised in November due to liver complications.

However, her health deteriorated last week after she was reported to be unresponsive, and was later declared dead.

Born Bulelwa Mkutukana in 1987, Zahara was self-taught on guitar and broke through in 2011 with her debut album, Loliwe, a commercial hit that also won album of the year at the South African Music Awards.

She performed the title track for Nelson Mandela at his home before his death in 2013, and later wrote a tribute song with the lyrics: ''Hero of heroes / There's none like him.'' That song, like the rest of her discography, was sung in a blend of Xhosa and English.

Some of her popular songs include, 'Loliwe', 'Lengoma', 'Mandela', 'Bengirongo' and 'Phendula'

Beyond her musical achievements, Zahara actively campaigned against violence towards women, referring to it as a ''pandemic'' in South Africa. She courageously shared her personal experience as a survivor of an attack in 2020, raising awareness about the pressing issue.

In 2021, Zahara diversified her presence by making her television debut as a guest judge on Idols South Africa Season 17.

