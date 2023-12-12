Nigeria: Oshoala Makes History With Sixth CAF African Player Award

This historic win, announced at a ceremony in Morocco, solidifies Oshoala's status as a legend of the sport.

Nigerian football superstar Asisat Oshoala has further cemented her place as one of the greatest players on the continent by claiming a record sixth CAF African Women's Player of the Year award.

This historic win, announced at a ceremony in Morocco on Monday, solidifies Oshoala's status as a legend of the sport.

Before now, Oshoala won the award in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2022,

This time, Oshoala saw off the challenges from South African Thembi Kgatlana and Zambian Barbara Banda.