Nigeria: Osimhen Wins CAF Player of the Year Award

After a 24-year drought, Nigeria has finally reclaimed the coveted CAF Player of the Year Award, this time with the electrifying Victor Osimhen helping to break the jinx

Following in the footsteps of Nigerian football legends like Kanu Nwankwo, Emmanuel Amuneke, Victor Ikpeba and the late Rashidi Yekini, Osimhen's phenomenal 2022/23 season has earned him the coveted African crown.

His exploits with Napoli, guiding them to the Serie A title, and the Super Eagles, leading the AFCON qualification goalscoring charts, solidified his position as the undisputed choice for the award.

His 31 goals for Napoli, including 26 in the Serie A alone, speak volumes of his talent and impact.

Before the latest accolade in Morocco on Monday night, Osimhen's achievements haven't gone unnoticed.

He was recognized at the Napoli and Serie A level and on the global stage, securing the 8th spot in the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Not easy

One must admit that Osimhen winning the African Player of the Year award was not easy.

The competition from Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi was fierce but Osimhen's brilliance and team success ultimately shone through.

Salah's goalscoring prowess for Liverpool and Hakimi's contributions to Morocco's historic World Cup run were impressive, but Osimhen's consistency and impact throughout the year were undeniable.

With the CAF Award now in the kitty, Osimhen will be hoping for another good placing at the FIFA Best Awards where he has been nominated along with the likes of Lionel Messi, and Erling Haaland.