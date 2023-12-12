Nigeria: Veteran NTA Broadcaster, Aisha Bello, Is Dead, Tinubu Mourns

11 December 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Aisha Bello's death was confirmed by her family in a statement on Monday.

A former broadcaster with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Aisha Bello Mustapha, is dead.

Mrs Mustpaha's death was confirmed on Monday through a statement by her family.

''Innalilahi wa inna Alaihin Rajiun. May Allah forgive our Mother Hajia Aishat Bello Mustapha.

''Mama indeed you are a very kind-hearted person. We will miss you and hope you are enjoying Rahma. Funeral Prayer to hold in central mosque Abuja 1 p.m. on Monday, 11th December 2023,'' the statement said.

Details of the cause of the death of the popular broadcaster were not provided in the statement.

Mrs Mustapha was a popular ''Network News at 9'' presenter. She retired in May 2022 after working with NTA for 35 years.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has expressed immense grief over the passing of the veteran broadcaster, describing her as one of the great icons of the Nigerian broadcast media.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser of Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the president extended his deepest condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues, including the management and staff of Nigerian Television Authority, Africa's largest Television network, as well as the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON).

The president joined them in paying solemn respects to the highly professional news anchor and presenter.

''During her time as the presenter of the flagship 'NTA Network News at 9', Nigerians and viewers around the world looked forward to seeing her smile, warmth, and wisdom as she delivered news that can be trusted objectively.

''She mentored many young women who took to broadcasting, mainly by watching and listening to her eloquence, passion, and integrity on the screen, in the newsroom, and off the screen.

''Her legacy in broadcast journalism lives on in the rich news archives she leaves behind and the contributions she made to the development of broadcasting in Nigeria. She brought news to life and will continue to be a beacon to inspire generations in the beautiful art of broadcasting,'' the president stated.

President Tinubu prayed to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort for those who mourn.

