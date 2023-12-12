Nigeria: Moyo Lawal, Mohbad, Asake, Others Top Google 2023 Searches in Nigeria

In Nigeria, this year's results show a heightened interest in lifestyle, local politics, and notable personalities such as Moyo Lawal, Peter Obi and Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, who topped the trending people's list for 2023.
As 2023 gradually winds down, Google on Monday announced the results of its 2023 Year in Search, revealing the most searched terms, people, actors, musicians, topics, questions and more that captured the interest of Nigerians the most throughout this year.
Google's Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do.
In Nigeria, this year's results show a heightened interest in lifestyle, local politics, and notable personalities such as Moyo Lawal, Peter Obi and Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, who topped the trending people's list for 2023.
Highlight
The 2023 Year in Search provides a snapshot of what intrigued Nigerians during a year marked by significant sporting events, high-profile deaths, and the lead-up to Nigeria's February 2023 elections.
Interestingly, in Nigerian music searches, Asake claimed the top spot in the 2023 top trending musicians category, closely followed by Khaid and Shallipopi, with Asake's song ''Lonely at the top'' also dominating the search list of trending songs.
Nigerians were evidently interested in entertainment this year as can be reflected in the search for ''Gangs of Lagos'', ''Shanty Town,'' and ''Soso lyrics'', all of which topped the movies, video series and lyrics categories respectively.
Singer Mohbad, Yoruba actor Murphy Alabi, and actor-film producer Saint Obi, who all passed away in 2023, topped the search list for loss. Mohbad also took the lead in the category of the most searched Nigerian news topic in 2023.
Who is?
Questions like Who is the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election? Who is the governor of Kano State? Who is the Governor of Osun State? What is fuel subsidy? showed how concerned Nigerians were with the political and economic affairs of the country and how Google Search was used to learn more about their interests in 2023.
Questions like Who is Mohbad's Wife? Who is Sam Larry? Who is the winner of BBNaija All Stars 2023? Who is Hilda Baci? also highlighted Nigerians' interest in some entertainment happenings during the year.
Here are the trending searches in 2023..
Top 10 Trending Searches
- Mohbad
- Nigeria National Elections 2023
- Hilda Baci
- Mr. Ibu
- Simon Ekpa
- Ministerial list
- Seun Kuti
- Fuel Subsidy
- Tribunal judgement
- Yemi Cardoso
Top 10 trending people
- Moyo Lawal
- Peter Obi
- Oladips
- Hilda Baci
- Mudryk
- Mr. Ibu
- Simon Ekpa
- Sam Larry
- Anita Brown
- Esther Raphael
Top 10 Trending Athletes / Sportspeople
- Mudryk
- Hakimi
- Declan Rice
- Caicedo
- Enzo Fernandez
- Joao Felix
- Onana
- Kai Havertz
- Mason Mount
- Wout Weghorst
Top 10 Trending Actors
- Moyo Lawal
- Empress Njamah
- Mr Ibu
- Nancy Isime
- Yul Edochie
- Bimbo Ademoye
- Maurice Sam
- Tobi Bakre
- Ruth Kadiri
- Olumide Oworu
Top 10 Trending Movies
- Gangs of Lagos
- Jagun Jagun
- Extraction 2
- Oppenheimer
- Barbie movie
- Fast X
- John Wick 4
- Blue Beetle
- Creed 3
- Heart of Stone
Top 10 Trending Nigerian Musicians
- Asake
- Khalid
- Shallipopi
- Seyi Vibez
- Kizz Daniel
- Portable
- Spyro
- Boy Spice
- Odumodublvck
- Ayra Starr
Top 10 Trending Songs
- Lonely at the top - Asake
- Reason - Omah Lay
- My G - Kizz Daniel
- Who is your guy - Spyro ft Tiwa Savage
- Terminator - KIng Promise
- Sability - Ayra Starr
- Asiwaju - Ruga
- Carry me go - Khalid ft Boy Spyce
- Ojapiano - KCee
- Rick till i die - Kizz Daniel
Top 10 Trending Loss
- Mohbad
- Murphy Afolabi
- Saint Obi
- Christian Atsu
- AKA
- Bray Wyatt
- Don Brymo
- Costa Titch
- Tina Turna
- Matthew Perry
Top 10 Trending Lyrics
- Soso lyrics
- Gwagwalada lyrics
- Asiwaju lyrics
- Lonely at the top lyrics
- Won da mo lyrics
- Party no dey stop lyrics
- Sability lyrics
- Carry me go lyrics
- Tobechukwu lyrics
- Reason Omah Lay lyrics
Top 10 Trending Recipes
- Sex on the beach recipe
- Chin Chin recipe
- Black Soup recipe
- Fish roll recipe
- Pancake Recipe
- Spaghetti bolognese recipe
- Yamarita recipe
- Sausage roll recipe
- Okro soup recipe
- Coleslaw recipe
Top 10 Trending Video series
- Shanty Town
- Alchemy of souls
- Alchemy of souls Season 2
- Big Brother Titans
- Top Boy
- Far from home
- Gen V
- Wura
- Sex Life
- King the Land
Top 10 Trending Mobile Devices
- Iphone 15
- Tecno Spark 10 pro
- Tecno Camon 20
- Tecno Spark 10
- Infinix Hot 30i
- Redmi Note 12
- Itel a70
- Itel a40
- Infinix note 30 pro
- Infinix Smart 8
Top 10 'Who is...' general
- Who is the winner of 2023 presidential election?
- Who is Mohbad's wife?
- Who is the governor of Kano state?
- Who is Chelsea's new coach?
- Who is Hilda Baci?
- Who is Sam Larry?
- Who is Simon Ekpa?
- Who is the governor of Osun State?
- Who is Hakimi?
- Who is the winner of BBN all stars 2023?
Top 10 'What is ...' general
- What is a fuel subsidy?
- What is the meaning of Idan?
- What is an autopsy?
- What is the meaning of Idan in Yoruba?
- What is the cause of Mohbad's death?
- What is the meaning of body count?
- What is the national flower of Nigeria?
- What is BVAS?
- What is Bell's Palsy?
- What is Cryptic pregnancy?