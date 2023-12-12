Nigeria: Moyo Lawal, Mohbad, Asake, Others Top Google 2023 Searches in Nigeria

In Nigeria, this year's results show a heightened interest in lifestyle, local politics, and notable personalities such as Moyo Lawal, Peter Obi and Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, who topped the trending people's list for 2023.

As 2023 gradually winds down, Google on Monday announced the results of its 2023 Year in Search, revealing the most searched terms, people, actors, musicians, topics, questions and more that captured the interest of Nigerians the most throughout this year.

Google's Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do.

In Nigeria, this year's results show a heightened interest in lifestyle, local politics, and notable personalities such as Moyo Lawal, Peter Obi and Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, who topped the trending people's list for 2023.

Highlight

The 2023 Year in Search provides a snapshot of what intrigued Nigerians during a year marked by significant sporting events, high-profile deaths, and the lead-up to Nigeria's February 2023 elections.

Interestingly, in Nigerian music searches, Asake claimed the top spot in the 2023 top trending musicians category, closely followed by Khaid and Shallipopi, with Asake's song ''Lonely at the top'' also dominating the search list of trending songs.

Nigerians were evidently interested in entertainment this year as can be reflected in the search for ''Gangs of Lagos'', ''Shanty Town,'' and ''Soso lyrics'', all of which topped the movies, video series and lyrics categories respectively.

Singer Mohbad, Yoruba actor Murphy Alabi, and actor-film producer Saint Obi, who all passed away in 2023, topped the search list for loss. Mohbad also took the lead in the category of the most searched Nigerian news topic in 2023.

Who is?

Questions like Who is the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election? Who is the governor of Kano State? Who is the Governor of Osun State? What is fuel subsidy? showed how concerned Nigerians were with the political and economic affairs of the country and how Google Search was used to learn more about their interests in 2023.

Questions like Who is Mohbad's Wife? Who is Sam Larry? Who is the winner of BBNaija All Stars 2023? Who is Hilda Baci? also highlighted Nigerians' interest in some entertainment happenings during the year.

Here are the trending searches in 2023..

Top 10 Trending Searches

Mohbad

Nigeria National Elections 2023

Hilda Baci

Mr. Ibu

Simon Ekpa

Ministerial list

Seun Kuti

Fuel Subsidy

Tribunal judgement

Yemi Cardoso

Top 10 trending people

Moyo Lawal

Peter Obi

Oladips

Hilda Baci

Mudryk

Mr. Ibu

Simon Ekpa

Sam Larry

Anita Brown

Esther Raphael

Top 10 Trending Athletes / Sportspeople

Mudryk

Hakimi

Declan Rice

Caicedo

Enzo Fernandez

Joao Felix

Onana

Kai Havertz

Mason Mount

Wout Weghorst

Top 10 Trending Actors

Moyo Lawal

Empress Njamah

Mr Ibu

Nancy Isime

Yul Edochie

Bimbo Ademoye

Maurice Sam

Tobi Bakre

Ruth Kadiri

Olumide Oworu

Top 10 Trending Movies

Gangs of Lagos

Jagun Jagun

Extraction 2

Oppenheimer

Barbie movie

Fast X

John Wick 4

Blue Beetle

Creed 3

Heart of Stone

Top 10 Trending Nigerian Musicians

Asake

Khalid

Shallipopi

Seyi Vibez

Kizz Daniel

Portable

Spyro

Boy Spice

Odumodublvck

Ayra Starr

Top 10 Trending Songs

Lonely at the top - Asake

Reason - Omah Lay

My G - Kizz Daniel

Who is your guy - Spyro ft Tiwa Savage

Terminator - KIng Promise

Sability - Ayra Starr

Asiwaju - Ruga

Carry me go - Khalid ft Boy Spyce

Ojapiano - KCee

Rick till i die - Kizz Daniel

Top 10 Trending Loss

Mohbad

Murphy Afolabi

Saint Obi

Christian Atsu

AKA

Bray Wyatt

Don Brymo

Costa Titch

Tina Turna

Matthew Perry

Top 10 Trending Lyrics

Soso lyrics

Gwagwalada lyrics

Asiwaju lyrics

Lonely at the top lyrics

Won da mo lyrics

Party no dey stop lyrics

Sability lyrics

Carry me go lyrics

Tobechukwu lyrics

Reason Omah Lay lyrics

Top 10 Trending Recipes

Sex on the beach recipe

Chin Chin recipe

Black Soup recipe

Fish roll recipe

Pancake Recipe

Spaghetti bolognese recipe

Yamarita recipe

Sausage roll recipe

Okro soup recipe

Coleslaw recipe

Top 10 Trending Video series

Shanty Town

Alchemy of souls

Alchemy of souls Season 2

Big Brother Titans

Top Boy

Far from home

Gen V

Wura

Sex Life

King the Land

Top 10 Trending Mobile Devices

Iphone 15

Tecno Spark 10 pro

Tecno Camon 20

Tecno Spark 10

Infinix Hot 30i

Redmi Note 12

Itel a70

Itel a40

Infinix note 30 pro

Infinix Smart 8

Top 10 'Who is...' general

Who is the winner of 2023 presidential election?

Who is Mohbad's wife?

Who is the governor of Kano state?

Who is Chelsea's new coach?

Who is Hilda Baci?

Who is Sam Larry?

Who is Simon Ekpa?

Who is the governor of Osun State?

Who is Hakimi?

Who is the winner of BBN all stars 2023?

Top 10 'What is ...' general

What is a fuel subsidy?

What is the meaning of Idan?

What is an autopsy?

What is the meaning of Idan in Yoruba?

What is the cause of Mohbad's death?

What is the meaning of body count?

What is the national flower of Nigeria?

What is BVAS?

What is Bell's Palsy?