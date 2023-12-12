Kenya: Kisii, Nyamira Residents to Benefit From Treated Mosquito Nets

11 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Residents in Nyamira and Kisii are set to benefit from treated mosquito nets in line with the malaria elimination campaign.

According to the Ministry of Health, twenty two counties including Nyamira and Kisii, have been identified as high-risk areas for malaria, and are set to benefit from the nets in line with the World Health Organisation's (WHO) malaria elimination drive.

''The government, in line with the World Health Organization's malaria elimination strategies, is expanding the Mass Insecticide Treated Nets Campaign to Kisii and Nyamira Counties, identified as high-risk areas for malaria. These counties are among the 22 targeted for the campaign's distribution efforts,'' stated the ministry.

The government has said that the distribution process of the nets will be digitalized, from registration to the issuance of the nets through a system called 'dig-mal' which will ensure efficiency and transparency.

The campaign calls for action in a critical effort to ensure that everyone who is at risk of malaria will sleep under insecticidal-treated mosquito nets every night.

