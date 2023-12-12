Nigeria: Why Monarch Revoked Approval for Sowore's 'Resume or Resign'' Protest - Akeredolu

Omoyele Sowore was said to have paid N100,000 for the use of the Akure Town Hall for a meeting to precede a street protest.

The palace of the Deji of Akure has explained why it revoked the approval for the use of a community facility for a planned protest to demand the resignation of ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The protest by the Take-It-Back Movement is being promoted by political activist, Omoyele Sowore, and is planned to be held at the Akure Town Hall on Saturday.

Mr Sowore was said to have paid N100,000 for the use of the facility for a meeting to precede a street protest.

However, the approval was later withdrawn by the palace.

Mr Sowore had accused the State Security Services of putting pressure on the palace to withdraw the approval granted to the organisers.

But the palace denied the claims by Mr Sowore.In a statement on Monday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deji, Michael Adeyeye, said the approval was withdrawn because the organisers concealed the intentions behind the use of the venue.

The statement reads thus:

''The attention of the Palace of the Deji & Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom have been drawn to a recent publication on the verified Twitter handle of Mr Omoyele Sowore which had gone viral on some social media alleging that men of the Department of State Security Services came to threaten His Majesty, the Deji of Akure to reverse the initial approval granted for the usage of Akure Town Hall.

''We wish to state unequivocally that, there was never any time that the DSS threatened the Deji's of Akure or anyone on the premise of seeking the reversal of the temporary approval granted for the usage of Akure Town Hall by the Deji's Palace Property Committee

''For the avoidance of doubt and save for the unsuspecting Public, the withdrawal of the approval earlier granted by the Deji's Palace Property Committee which is saddled with the responsibility of managing the facility was sequel to the fact that the request for the usage of the facility was done under a pretentious manner which conceals the real motive of the usage of the Hall.

''It is an established standard that, anyone or organizations requesting the usage of the hall or any community facilities for any activities must make full disclosure of the purpose of the usage.

''Without mincing words, the hall is made available for all activities including social events, religious activities, and political gatherings and rallies amongst others. However, concealing the real motive for a gathering for which approval for the usage of the hall is sought negates the standing rules for getting the facility approval.

''However, the initial approval granted which necessitated the payment of a deposit of one hundred thousand naira was for a roundtable meeting of a coalition of civil societies and not for a meeting point for any procession.

''While the palace strongly acknowledges the right of individual organizations and societies to lawful assembly, procession and protest as the case may be in a democratic society, But, seeking the approval for the usage of palace facility or any other should not be done in a deceitful manner as such action will leave the Palace Property Committee with no option than reversing any approval granted under such manner.

''We wish to inform the General Public that the approval for the usage of the facility was not in anyway as a result of any form of threat or harassment from DSS or any quarter but rather on the fact that the approval was sought in a fraudulent manner which negates the rules for seeking the usage of the hall.''

A political crisis is raging in Ondo State over the incapacitation of Governor Akeredoku who has been out of the state since April due to ill health.

Some people are demanding the governor's resignation so that his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, can complete his term which expires early in 2025.

But supporters of Mr Akeredolu have accused Mr Aiyedatiwa of disloyalty to his boss and had orchestrated a foiled move to remove him from office through the state legislature.

President Bola Tinubu last month met with the warring factions in Abuja where they agreed to keep the governor and deputy in their offices.

Shortly after the agreement, an allegation emerged that those close to the ailing governor were forging his signature to carry out government activities in his name.