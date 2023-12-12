Nigeria: Govt Promises to Provide 17,000 Primary Healthcare Centres for Nigerians

The federal government yesterday said it was determined to make available at least 17,000 functional primary healthcare centres across the country.

This is coming as the government will on Tuesday, join states to sign pact with health development partners to drive initiatives towards attainment of the Universal Health Coverage,UHC.

The Coordinating Ministry of Health and Social Development, Prof. Ali Pate, speaking on Monday evening at a pre- event press briefing in Abuja, said President Bola TinubU -led federal government was committed to attainment of the Universal Coverage.

Tuesday 's event coincides with Universal Health Coverage,UHC Day, being marked every December 12 ,to stress the need for a healthcare system that provides equitable and good health care along with financial protection to everyone.

Pate reiterated that the president was determined to deliver equitable and optimal health outcomes for citizens.

Speaking further at the event held to enlighten the media on Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative,NHSRII,and its significance in achieving UHC for the country,the minister explained that the emphasis on reaching from 8,000 to more than 17,000 primary health care centres showed the government's avowed determination to fulfil its vision for improved access to basic health care in the country.

According to the minister,the need to achieve UHC and better health for all Nigerians requires a multisector, whole-of-government approach.

He said:Further to this the Government of Nigeria has articulated NHSRII to advance the nation's journey towards UHC, the Initiative comprises the Basic Healthcare Provision SWAp and the Nigeria healthcare industrialization programme.''

He spoke further:''The commitment to expanding the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and increasing the number of primary health care centers, aligning with the National Health Act's objectives.

''The comprehensive strategy outlined involves assessing existing facilities, improving infrastructure, ensuring a sufficient health workforce, and actively engaging local communities for feedback.

''The emphasis on reaching from 8,000 to more than 17,000 primary health care centers demonstrates a dedication to fulfilling the President's vision for improved access to basic health care in Nigeria.

''The challenge of functionality in existing wards is acknowledged, and the commitment to addressing these concerns is evident in the strategy being implemented.''