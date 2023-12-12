Nigeria: Tinubu Has Shown Commitment to Transform Economy, Security - Minister

Minister of state, Police Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, yesterday said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown unprecedented commitment to transforming all critical areas of the economy, with a special focus on security and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The minister disclosed this at the Town Hall Security Meeting held in Lagos, emphasizing that President Tinubu has invested so much in the nation's economy and his special focus on security would boost the economy.

While calling on Nigerians to collectively partner with the Police force, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, stated that security is local, and urged Nigerians to acknowledge and embrace the unique dynamics of each community in pursuit of a safer nation.

''This Townhall is the first in an extensive series of Townhall engagements across the country, to catalyse grassroots understanding of security dynamics and foster community-specific solutions.

''Recognising that security is inherently local, our approach must reflect an appreciation for the distinct characteristics, challenges, and strengths of each community.

''Local security interventions must therefore be designed based on local peculiarities and considerations, with the full participation of members of the various communities and blocks, to ensure inclusivity and full ownership.

''For instance, some communities are experiencing security challenges relating to a very high influx of other nationals; others are struggling with insecurity relating to rapid urbanization, while some are struggling with insecurity triggered by resource control and the agrarian nature of their environment, amongst others.''

The minister also commended and appreciated the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for sustaining and building on the security foundations laid by President Tinubu for a safer Lagos State, adding that the Lagos State Security Trust Fund continues to be a shining example of the possibilities of local participation and collaboration in securing communities.