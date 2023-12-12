Nigeria: '8 of 10 Psychiatric Cases Are Drugs-Related'

A former Provost and Medical Director of the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr Taiwo Adamson has expressed concern over the growing rate of substance abuse by Nigerian youths, noting that eight out of 10 cases admitted in the private psychiatric hospital she runs are related to drug use.

The consultant psychiatrist spoke during the third edition of the Dr Taiwo Adamson Annual Debate and Mental Wellness organised by the Association of Resident Doctors of the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro.

She said, ''What is worrying to me, because I have a private hospital where I manage, eight out of 10 patients we admit are related to drug use. It's not because of psychiatric illness; it's because of addictive disorders in these individuals.''

She highlighted a disturbing evolution in the drug landscape, citing the synthesis of drugs like hemp in laboratories.

She said, ''Before, we knew that Indian hemp came from plants, either from the leaves, stem or seeds; depending. But now, they go to the laboratory and synthesise Indian hemp, and that is what our boys and girls are using now. They call it Colorado.''

Describing an encounter with a patient in her hospital, she said, ''In fact, one in my hospital yesterday insisted he was not taking Indian hemp but Colorado. I asked what Colorado was, and he explained that it's Indian hemp, but synthesised in a lab. They add spices from the Far East, China, Japan - exotic spices, altering their level of perception, leading to erratic behaviour.''