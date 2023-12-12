Nigeria: Shiites Seek Prosecution of Army Officers Involved in Kaduna Bombing

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), on Monday, protested against the ''accidental'' bombing by the Nigerian Army at Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Daily Trust reports that the incident which claimed over 85 villagers and injured several others, has been widely condemned.

The IMN protest, which kicked off from the traffic before the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Maitama, Abuja, terminated at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), where a petition was submitted to the commission.

The letter dated December 11, 2023, was signed by Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara Sokoto, a member of the movement, and addressed to Anthony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary of NHRC.

The group called on Onukwu to pressure the federal government to immediately investigate and prosecute the officers involved.

The Islamic movement said the claim by the Nigerian Army that the incident was a mistake is unacceptable, adding: ''This is not the first of its kind.''

The group said, ''All people of conscience should come out publicly to condemn these atrocities and demand justice for the people of Tudun Biri

''The perpetrators of this massacre should be identified, investigated, and prosecuted.

''An investigation should be conducted to ascertain what happened, the number of people killed or injured, and the losses incurred by the people of Tudun Biri as a result of this massacre.

''The Nigerian Army, Kaduna State Government, and the Federal Government of Nigeria should pay compensation to the families of victims of the Tudun Biri massacre.''

Meanwhile, members of the northern caucus of the House of Representatives have vowed to ensure that victims and survivors of the Kaduna drone strikes receive appropriate compensation once the investigation report is released.

The lawmakers also pledged to complement the federal government's efforts in rebuilding the Tudun Biri community, recently bombed by the military, with facilities worth about N350 million.

The project is in addition to a donation of about N45 million earlier made to victims of the bombing by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Kaduna State Caucus in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

Hon. Al-Hassan Ado Doguwa, the leader of the caucus, disclosed this during a condolence visit to Kaduna on Monday.

He mentioned that the project would include blocks of classrooms, a clinic, a police post, a solar borehole, and solar electrification, among other amenities.

The former House Leader also announced that the three southern caucuses of the House of Representatives have decided to support the cause with a sum of N30 million.

Bombing must not be swept under carpet - Farmers

The leadership of the Nigerian Farmers Supreme Council has said that the sad incident that happened in the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State must not be swept under the carpet.

The national president of the association, Engineer Aliyu Mohammed Waziri, while addressing a press conference in Kaduna, disclosed that the council lost some of its members in the bombing.

He urged the concerned authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly and pay compensation to the survivors.