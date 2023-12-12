Nigeria: Top 5 Records Broken By the King of African Football, Victor Osimhen

Napoli and Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on Monday in Marrakech, Morocco crowned the African Player of the Year.

Oshimen saw off stiff challenge from both Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and Egypt's Mohamed Salah to win his first most sought-after continental individual prize.

This comes off a brilliant season with Italian champions Napoli whom he guided to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Here are however 5 records held by the prolific striker:

The Highest African Goalscorer Of All Time In The Serie A

Victor Osimhen became the highest African goalscorer of all time in Serie A following his all-important and decisive goal for Napoli in the fixture against Florentina. The record was previously held by George Weah of Liberia, who, during his spell, scored 46 goals in the league. Osimhen's place as one of the most prolific and significant African attackers to play in Serie A is further cemented by this outstanding accomplishment, which will forever leave its mark on the esteemed league.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Jump King record

Victor Osimhen has also broken Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the Second Highest Jump in Serie A with a height of 258cm.

Cristiano Ronaldo reached a height of 256cm for his header against Sampdoria in 2019.

First African player to win Serie A golden boot

The Napoli striker scored on the season's final day to reach 26 goals for the Serie A season, ensuring he won the Capocannoniere for the 2022/23 season as the league's top scorer.

In the 125-year history of the Serie A, no African player has won the Golden Boot.

Only Players To Win The Serie A Title And Golden Boot In The Same Season

Victor Osimhen joined Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the only player to win both the golden boot and the Scudetto in the same season. The Nigerian star picked up the golden boot after scoring 26 goals in the 2022/2023 season and also the Serie A title for Napoli for the first time in 33 years.

First Nigerian since 1999 to win African Best Player of the Year

The Super Eagles forward in the imperial Moroccan city of Marakesh ended Nigeria's 24-year-old wait for Africa's top individual prize.

Legendary Kanu Nwankwo was the last Nigerian to win the award and that was in 1999.

Vanguard News