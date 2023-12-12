Nigeria: Universal Health Coverage - Nigeria to Unveil Investment Initiative

The initiative aims to guide the renewal of Nigeria's health system as part of the government's broader health agenda.

The Nigerian government is set to unveil the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) as part of efforts aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday night.

Mr Pate said a strategy to actualise this initiative will be signed in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja, by governments at all levels and development partners to commemorate the 2023 UHC Day.

He said the President Bola Tinubu led- administration is determined to deliver equitable and optimal health outcomes for the nation.

''The quest to achieve UHC and better health for all Nigerians requires a multi-sectoral and whole-of-government approach,'' he said.

''Further to this, the Government of Nigeria has articulated NHSRII to advance the nation's journey towards UHC.''

He said the initiative aims to guide the renewal of Nigeria's health system, part of the government's broader health agenda.

Mr Pate said the focus is driving towards UHC, ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of location, economic status, or employment, can access essential services for a healthy life without financial strain.

New initiative

Mr Pate said the initiative directly confronts poor population health outcomes, intensified by highly inequitable access to health.

He said the initiative will leverage the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), in partnership with state governments and development partners in a transformational sector-wide approach programme to improve health outcomes.

This, he said, includes plans to train additional human resources for health and make available at least 17,000 functional primary healthcare centres.

''The commitment to expanding BHCPF and increasing the number of PHC aligns with the National Health Act's objectives,'' he said.

''The comprehensive strategy outlined involves assessing existing facilities, improving infrastructure, ensuring a sufficient health workforce, and actively engaging local communities for feedback.''

Strengthening PHCs

Speaking at the briefing, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Muyi Aina, said strengthening the PHC system is a crucial step towards building a sustainable healthcare system that can effectively respond to the needs of the population.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Aina said this will further contribute to the overall development and well-being of Nigeria's growing population.

He noted that the successful implementation of the NHSRII can significantly contribute to achieving UHC in the country, ensuring that every Nigerian has access to quality healthcare services without suffering financial hardship.

UHC Day

UHC Day is commemorated on 12 December every year, to celebrate the progress towards health for all and raise awareness of the need for strong and resilient health systems in achieving UHC.

The theme for this year's UHC Day is: ''Health for All: Time for Action'', emphasising the need for immediate and tangible steps in creating the ''world we want.''

It calls for reflection on a decade of progress, challenges, and opportunities in advancing UHC.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said this year, UHC Day presents an opportunity to revitalise commitments towards accelerating UHC as countries recover from the devastating economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global health body said countries in the Western Pacific region have made significant progress on the UHC service coverage index, which measures population coverage of essential health services based on tracer interventions that include reproductive, maternal, child health, infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, and service capacity and access.