Africa: Sports Minister Hails Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie, Super Falcons On CAF Awards Triumph

Sports development minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has showered encomiums on Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala for emerging Men's and Women's African Footballers of the Year, respectively, at the prestigious 2023 CAF Awards ceremony held in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday night.

The Minister said that the Nigerian duo's triumph in clinching the most prestigious individual accolades in African football serves as a testament to their outstanding talent, dedication, and immense contributions to the beautiful game.

He commended their exemplary performances, which have not only made Nigeria proud but have also garnered global recognition for their exceptional skills and commitment.

He also applauded Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, for winning the inaugural Women's Goalkeeper of the Year Award to solidify her position as the best goalkeeper in Africa.

''The victory of Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie and the Super Falcons at the CAF Awards not only brings pride and honor to Nigeria but also opens a new vista for the country's sports landscape. Their achievements serve as inspirations to aspiring young athletes, demonstrating that hard work, dedication, and talent can lead to remarkable success on the global stage.

''Osimhen's growth from the local suburb of Olusosun to the world stage is a demonstration of why grassroots development is a major part of our plans. This administration is committed to creating a platform for more Osimhens, Oshoalas, etc. We will foster the development of our sports, and ensure we set the path for the future,'' Enoh said.

The Minister stated his pride in Osimhen and Oshoala (two Nigerians) creating a new record of being the first players from the same country to win the coveted prizes in the same year.

Victor Osimhen's exceptional prowess on the field, coupled with his stellar performances for club and country, has rightfully earned him the title of Men's African Footballer of the Year, the first Nigerian to win the award in 24 years. He also finished in the top 10 position in the 2023 Ballon D'or Awards.

For her part, Asisat Oshoala's incredible achievements, showcasing her unparalleled skill and commitment to the sport, have resulted in her being recognised as Women's African Footballer of the Year once again, in a record-extending 6th time. The Super Falcons ace is sitting lonely as the most decorated African player on the CAF Awards stage.

Senator Enoh also extended heartfelt congratulations to the Super Falcons, whose resilience and dedication have continued to elevate Nigerian women's football on the continental stage, saying their collective efforts and unwavering commitment to excellence have been integral to the success and recognition of Nigerian football talent.

He added that the Ministry of Sports Development remained steadfast in its support for Nigerian athletes across all sporting disciplines, reaffirming its commitment to providing the necessary infrastructure, opportunities, and encouragement for athletes to thrive and excel on both local and international platforms.