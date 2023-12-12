Nigeria: I Begged Olamide for 2 Years Before He Signed Me - Asake

Popular Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known by his stage name Asake, has disclosed how he begged the Chief Executive Officer of YBNL and renowned Nigerian rapper, Olamide, for two years before he agreed to sign him to the record label.

According to the 'Mr Money' singer, Olamide invited him to his house and asked if he would like to sign to the record label.

He claimed Olamide advised him to consult a lawyer and understand the terms of the agreement, but he was too eager and signed right away having waited for two years.

''Before he [Olamide] signed me, I've been begging Baddo [Olamide] since 2020 to sign me,'' Asake stated in an interview with Hip TV.

''When I arrived at his house one day, he asked me... This part burst my head. This is how he signed me. He said, 'How are you, Asake?' I said I'm fine. And he asked me, 'Would you like to join YBNL?'

Asake continued, ''You don't understand. When someone you respect, someone you look up to, and someone you've been dying to see asked you that question. I told him that I'm ready. He said, 'Go and think about it. Go and look for a lawyer.' I said, 'Baba, sign me now now now. I don't want any lawyer. Because I love the [YBNL] family so much even from afar.''

YBNL Nation signed Asake in February 2022. In the same month, he released Ololade, his debut extended play, which included the single ''Sungba'' and his breakthrough hit ''Omo Ope,'' featuring Olamide.