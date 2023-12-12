Nigeria: 260 Cases of Rights Abuses, Rape Recorded in Yobe

12 December 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Gimba

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it recorded at least 260 cases of rape and human rights abuses in the last 12 months in Yobe State.

The coordinator of the commission in Yobe State, Mallam Labaran Babangida, said this while briefing newsmen on the commemoration of the 2023 International Human Rights Day and 16 Days Activism against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence held in Damaturu, the state capital.

He said most of the cases are raping, violent abuse between husbands and their wives, misunderstanding, and failure of husbands in meeting their financial obligations.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.