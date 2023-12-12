Nigeria: 260 Cases of Rights Abuses, Rape Recorded in Yobe

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it recorded at least 260 cases of rape and human rights abuses in the last 12 months in Yobe State.

The coordinator of the commission in Yobe State, Mallam Labaran Babangida, said this while briefing newsmen on the commemoration of the 2023 International Human Rights Day and 16 Days Activism against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence held in Damaturu, the state capital.

He said most of the cases are raping, violent abuse between husbands and their wives, misunderstanding, and failure of husbands in meeting their financial obligations.