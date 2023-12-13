Nigeria: How God Engineered My Collaboration With Ed Sheeran - Fireboy DML

Fireboy expressed surprise at its global impact, revealing that the song, created in a mere 45 minutes, initially didn't resonate with him.

Nigerian singer, Adedamola Adefolahan, popular as Fireboy DML, has revealed that his collaboration with English songwriter, Edward Sheeran, aka Ed Sheeran, in the remix of his 2021 hit song, Peru, was divinely orchestrated.

The 27-year-old singer in a recent interview with Cool FM disclosed that the collaboration was a result of a higher power at work.

Reflecting on the success of ''Peru,'' Fireboy expressed surprise at its global impact, revealing that the song, created in a mere 45 minutes, initially didn't resonate with him.

The song 'Peru' was first released on 20 July 2021, but the reworked version featuring Ed Sheeran was later released on 23 December 2021.

Speaking on his collaboration with Ed Sheeran, Fireboy DML said, '' God engineered my collaboration with Ed Sheeran because I didn't even know that anyone had hit him up to hop on the song. I have had a couple of offers from other big artists to be on the song, but I refused because the song had gone viral and I wanted someone to give me a breath of fresh air, and then Ed Sheeran called.''

In a separate interview in December 2021 with Elton John on the latter's show, Ed Sheeran revealed that Fireboy contacted him through the founder of SBTV, Jamal Edwards.

Ed Sheeran is no stranger to the rhythms of Afrobeats; he collaborated with Burna Boy in 2019 ''Own It'' in 2019 and 'For My Hand' in 2022.

Afrobeat

Discussing the state of Afrobeats, Fireboy DML expressed concern about the lack of infrastructure in Nigeria, emphasising the need for international fans to experience live performances in the country.

He proposed the establishment of arenas in cities like Lagos to enhance global connections and make it easier for foreign audiences to enjoy Nigerian music live.

He said, ''Everyone is saying 'Afrobeats to the world.' The music is perfect. But there is no structure, the foreign fans are listening to our music; but when are they going to come to Lagos and watch us perform? When are we going to have arenas in Lagos where we can bring people from all around the world? You know, its structure will make everything just easier.''

Fireboy broke into the limelight with his 2018 single ''Jealous'' and later released his debut studio album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps was released in 2019. He recently released two singles, 'Outside' and 'Obaa Sima'.