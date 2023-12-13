Nigeria: Kizz Daniel Marks 10 Years On Stage With Two New Songs

'Kizz Daniel on November 30th, 2023 promised his fans two new songs to celebrate a decade in the music industry.'

Nigerian music star, Daniel Anidugbe, known as Kizz Daniel, has announced the release of two new tracks to celebrate his tenth anniversary in the music industry.

On 30 November, the singer announced that he would be giving his fans two new stupid songs, urging them to anticipate the date and time.

The two songs are, 'Twe Twe' and 'Too Busy to be a Bea'. 'Twe Twe' was produced by three beat makers, Ayzed, Killertunes, and Blasise while 'Too Busy to be a Bea' was produced by Prime.

The two songs that the singer announced will be his round-off for the year 2023 have climbed the charts and become major hits.

The two songs that have been trending on platforms like TikTok and Instagram have taken the music scene by storm and are undeniably hitting-- could dominate the airwaves for months to come and continue to captivate audiences with their catchy tunes and relatable messages.

Inspiration

Disclosing the inspiration behind the 'Twe Twe' the singer who rose to fame in 2014 with his debut single, 'Woju' said is a vibrant and energetic track that draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe tribe in Nigeria.

The 'My G' crooner disclosed this in a statement sent to PUNCH on Tuesday said 'Twe Twe' which is a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity and 'Too Busy to be a Bae' proved his versatility and innovative approach to music.

According to him, 'Too Busy to be a Bea' delves into the modern complexities of relationships in a fast-paced world, adding that the song is an introspective and relatable journey through the challenges of finding love in our fast-paced world.

Half Fulani

The singer via his X (formerly Twitter) disclosed that he is half Fulani, leaving many in shock after the revelation.

Fans of the Ogun-born star who did not reveal his origin say that the singer's Fulani heritage could be through his mother's or father's side.

Reacting to the declaration, many fans expressed excitement and anticipation, comparing the release of ''Twe Twe'' to a powerful explosion. They lauded his mixed Fulani and Yoruba heritage, recognising the unique cultural richness it brings to his music.

According to them, Kizz Daniel should embrace the beauty of both cultures and celebrate the diversity within him, stating that it is amazing to have such a blend of traditions, languages, and customs.