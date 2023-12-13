Nigeria: Lagos Gets New Police Commissioner

Fayoade Adegoke takes over from Idowu Owohunwa, who has been promoted to the rank of AIG in charge of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed Commissioner of Police, (CP), Fayoade Adegoke, to take over as the new police commissioner in Lagos State.

The redeployment was contained in a signal signed by the Force Secretary, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, an assistant inspector general of police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that before his new posting, Mr Adegoke was in charge of Armament at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

While serving in that capacity, he was sent for a course at the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru-Jos, Plateau State, where he graduated among 96 distinguished Nigerians as Executive Course 45.

Mr Adegoke will take over from Idowu Owohunwa, who had been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, in charge of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon Ikoyi, Lagos.