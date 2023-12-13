Nigeria: Governor Akeredolu Goes On Another Medical Leave

In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the governor in an acting capacity, a part of the statement read.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is set to commence another medical leave on Wednesday, 13 December, as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

Mr Akeredolu, who is battling an undisclosed ailment, was away for the first medical leave between June and August in Germany.

He returned to the country shortly after the leave expired in September and announced his resumption of duties but failed to show up at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, which prompted the citizenry to ask about his whereabouts.

A press statement on Tuesday by the governor's spokesperson, Richard Olatunde, said Mr Akeredolu will prioritise his health and ensure a full recovery before resuming his official duties.

The statement noted that a formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

Governor Akeredolu, the statement said, expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State, assuring them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

''As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations. This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations,'' the statement said.