Africa: Nigeria Daily - Why It Took Nigeria 24 Years to Win CAF Men's Player Award Again

13 December 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lilian Ogazi and Daniel Oluwole

The last time that was won was in 1999, by Kanu Nwankwo.

In this episode of our daily podcast we look at reasons why the award has not been won by Nigeria since 1999.

