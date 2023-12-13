Nigeria: COP28 Is Over, What Next?

Before the 28th conference of the parties in Dubai, perhaps in preparation for it, Agora Policy published a report, 'Climate Change and Socio-Economic Development in Nigeria' and hosted a discussion in Abuja that the climate and environment related agencies reportedly couldn't make. They might have been too busy preparing lists for visas. The report made clear what the opportunities and risks are and for those of us who are still trying to understand the issues and terms - net zero, loss and damage etc. - it is a good read.

It was no surprise to learn that the outcome of surveys conducted by Afrobarometer indicate that only 30% of Nigerians are aware of both climate change compared to an African average of 39%. It explains a thought-provoking line from Nigeria's Minister of Environment's speech at COP: 'With so much at stake, why do we speak so resolutely about climate change at multilateral fora such as this, yet continue to conduct ourselves without urgency?'

Where is the urgency?

There is none. This could be because the policy conversations remain centered on the oil and gas sector and what to do about our dependence on fossil fuels when the world is discussing moving to green and/or renewable energy. At this level, most who are aware of climate risks probably feel disempowered to engage - we don't have oil wells and rigs, neither are we producing the machinery required to support the industry. However, if the impact of climate as it is now and as it will be in the future, is broken down and discussed publicly it could go a long way to help more people understand the personal, daily impact of global warming. This way, it becomes easier to recruit more people to start caring for our earth in different ways.

For instance, the Agora report points out that with rising temperatures we will experience more extreme weather such as rising sea levels which will cause flooding. We will also experience more draughts and unpredictable weather which will have an impact on those who rely on agriculture which makes up almost 25% of Nigeria's GDP. People who experience annual flooding should be engaging on this - changing life styles where possible and as appropriate and insisting that those who run for elective office speak to climate and environmental issues.

Ironically, as we worry about flooding and the impact on lives and livelihoods, the report mentions a prediction of the World Bank that climate change would lead to a drop of 25% in the amount of water that is available in Nigeria by the year 2050. This will again impact on the agricultural sector. This is the time to start investing in innovative ways to save, recycle and conserve water the same way we are catching on to conserving energy. Governments sponsor public service announcements educating the public about leaving taps running, long showers and even longer washing machine cycles and activists share that it takes 2700 liters to make a T-shirt - which would provide an adult with drinking water for about 900 days. How much water does it take to make 6 yards of tie and dye material and what can we do if this ancient art is contributing to waste?

In between the lines of speeches, reports and policy papers on the impact of global warming in Nigeria there are two things that we are not talking and probably not thinking about: redefining growth and looking beyond technology-based solutions. Admittedly, both discussions are being led by the Global North (who will rid us of these terms?) but if we are not engaged, then we cannot contribute.

Growth & technology

On growth, there is increasing evidence that the concept of limitless growth for states, companies and individuals that we have been programmed to aspire to, is responsible for the harms we have caused earth. For instance, we don't talk about driving less, we talk about electric cars...which don't use fossil fuels but still rely on natural resources such as cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo which is mined in such appalling and opaque conditions that cobalt has been referred to as the 'blood diamond of batteries'. To really engage with the existential risk that global warming is, we need to stop thinking of life as is and start thinking of life as could be, for some this means 'degrowth'. 'Degrowth is a scholarly and activist movement that is highly critical of the alleged dependence of global capitalism on economic growth and that aims at a radical transformation towards a more socially just and ecologically sustainable world economy, primarily by breaking the growth dependency of the current system'. Research literature is rich with various options such as delinking for us to consider in our context but influencing policy requires advocacy and/or influencing elections, through our votes - such as they count.

There are small things that we can do collectively to mitigate climate change risk even when it feels like the lifestyle changes are meaningless. Take paper straws. On the scale of things, it is easy to dismiss one small plastic straw especially when people are still jetting around in private jets which emit 10 times more carbon dioxide than commercial flights. But plastic is a terrible material with multiple harmful effects for people, land and water. Plastic has been linked to cancers and endocrine diseases, it kills ocean and terrestrial life, it takes up space (being non degradable) and releases toxins in the form of microplastics and chemical pollution. That said, plastics have also contributed immensely for a lot of what we take for granted including motor vehicles but we can and should limit its use in everyday life? The ubiquitous pure water plastic sachet is a prime example of harm that we can reduce in Nigeria.

There is an insistence that all the challenges of global warming will be made well through technology - this is the billionaires climate theory. Some of them are considering refreezing the arctic and improving carbon capture. Others are focused on solar radiation management which involves spraying fine aerosols into the upper atmosphere to dim the sun and cool things down. Should we be meddling in nature in this way? There is wisdom in indigenous practice and knowledge - where is it and how do we share what is relevant with the world. More technology is not always the answer. Again, the minister of environment said something interesting about the need to 'introduce a new, spiritual way of engaging on climate...especially since now it is all focused on technology as a solution'.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Close

If we want urgency, millions more of us are going to have to be concerned about climate risk. It is the responsibility of those who know - the thinkers, academics, artists, content creators (movies, comedies, documentaries), scientists, policy makers etc. to engage and communicate in the various ways that will lead to more awareness and foster a sense of responsibility and ability. What we do not want is to make climate such a far-removed subject that seems to bear no relation to everyday life when this is exactly the opposite. Leave COP28 politics and the hypocrisies of double-speak to governments; the starting point for us should be to drive awareness of the issues in our local context and our power to engage 100 percent of the population. That would be a great measurable achievement for our new National Council on Climate Change and federal ministry of environment. Can we see where we are on this by COP29?