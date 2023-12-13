Nigeria: TCN Installs CCTV Cameras in Lagos Substations

''Transmission Company is also partnering with the local chiefs and kings to help in taming this trend. Definitely, we can't do it alone without the help of communities where these installations are based,'' Mr Akintola said.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in its 39 substations in the Lagos zone to monitor vandals.

Mojeed Akintola, the general manager of TCN Lagos zone, disclosed this during a tour of the completed and ongoing projects in Lagos on Tuesday.

He explained that the camera installation has become necessary due to the persistent vandalisation of TCN's equipment.

He noted that 10 transmission towers were attacked in 2022.

''We are collaborating with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence and other security agencies to check the vandals.

''Transmission Company is also partnering with the local chiefs and kings to help in taming this trend. Definitely, we can't do it alone without the help of communities where these installations are based,'' Mr Akintola said.

''We have met a number of companies that buy the vandalised equipment. ''We asked them to work with us to stop the menace, and the responses of some of them have been positive.''

He added that 10 new substations were currently under construction in the region, which comprised Lagos and Ogun.

He promised that the transformers would be delivered soon while noting that 25 other transmission projects were ongoing.

He said the projects, when completed, would improve power supply in Lagos and Ogun states.