Nigeria: Portable Hospitalised After Return From UK Tour

13 December 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Friday Omosola

This was announced on the singer's Instagram page on Wednesday, just a day after he returned from a UK tour.

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable, has been hospitalised after his return from a recent trip to the United Kingdom (UK).

The controversial artiste returned to Nigeria on Tuesday, 12 December, after a week-long tour to the UK.

The Ogun-State-born artiste in a series of posts on his Instagram story pleaded for fans' prayers.

The 'Zazzu Zeh' crooner who did not offer specific details about his sickness, however, stated that he would not die young.

In the UK, Portable met with the British MC, Skepta and Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage, at the British Fashion Award held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In the viral video, Portable could be heard referring to Tiwa Savage as his 'godmother' while showering her with praises and prayers.

His appearance at the British Fashion Awards generated a lot of buzz on social media, with many fans praising his confidence and individuality.

Upon his return to Nigeria, as announced by his manager, Babyluvgram on Instagram, the 29-year-old was seen spraying dollars earned from his tour to fans in the street.

The singer received praise on social media for the gesture of throwing bundles of dollars to fans gathered around his car.

