Nigeria: Davido Tops List of Most Followed Nigerians On Social Media in 2023

A recent survey has unveiled the most followed Nigerians across major social media platforms, and the results are nothing short of spectacular

Popular Afro-beat musician David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has claimed the coveted top spot as the most followed Nigerian across major social media platforms.

A recent survey by Top Charts Africa, an entertainment statistics platform, on Tuesday, unveiled the most followed Nigerians across major social media platforms

The list is determined by the cumulative followership on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok.

All the top five are musicians.

Davido boasts an impressive 56.1 million followers across these platforms.

Hot on his heels is the Grammy-winning sensation Burna Boy, with 38.6 million followers. Not far behind, Wizkid claimed the third spot with an admirable 38.4 million followers in this digital popularity contest.

Here is the ranking in detail:

Davido (@davido) - Reigning Supreme with 56.1 million followers

Davido stands tall at the summit of social media supremacy with a staggering 56.1 million followers. The ''FEM'' hitmaker has not only captured the hearts of fans through his chart-topping music but has also cemented his influence in the virtual realm.

Burna Boy (@burnaboy) - A Global Phenomenon with 38.6 million followers

Following closely behind is Burna Boy, the self-proclaimed African Giant, boasting an impressive 38.6 million followers. Burna Boy's unique blend of afro-fusion has resonated not only with local audiences but has also captivated fans worldwide, evident in his massive social media following.

Wizkid (@wizkidayo) - Starboy's Stellar Presence with 38.4 million followers

Wizkid, known as Starboy in the music industry, secures the third spot with 38.4 million followers. The Grammy-winning artist has not only left an indelible mark on the global music scene but has also created a massive digital footprint, captivating fans with his magnetic online presence.

Yemi Alade (@yemialadee) - Queen of Numbers with 34.3 million followers

Sharing the fourth position is the talented songstress Yemi Alade, who boasts an impressive 34.3 million followers. Known for her electrifying performances and hit singles, Yemi Alade has also conquered the social media landscape, tying for the fourth spot on this prestigious list.

Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) - Diva in Demand with 34.3 million followers

Tied with Yemi Alade for the fourth position is the queen herself, Tiwa Savage, who commands a massive following of 34.3 million. Tiwa Savage's remarkable journey in the music industry is mirrored by her digital influence, making her one of the most sought-after female celebrities on social media.