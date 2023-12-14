Nigeria: We've Mortgage Plans for Nigerians in U.S., Canada, UK - Govt

The Federal Government has disclosed that it has mortgage plans for Nigerians in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa disclosed this when he received the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and some Management Staff in his office in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the mortgage scheme for Nigerians in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Canada would be launched in February 2024.

Dangiwa stated this ''ahead of the proposed launch in February 2024, of the Diaspora Mortgage Housing Scheme in the UK, USA and Canada.

He said, ''The overall goal is to ensure that as our brothers and sisters sojourn abroad, they also have a decent shelter over here in Nigeria to call their home''.

Dangiwa added that the Federal Housing Authority was also committed to delivering on their tripartite mandate of a Diaspora City Project in partnership with NIDCOM, FHA and FCT.

''The project is situated at Maitama 2, with over 675 hectares of land,'' he added.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa commended the Minister for his commitment, participation, and the launch of the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme during the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit.

She also said Nigerians in Diaspora are enthusiastic about both the Diaspora mortgage scheme and the upcoming Diaspora smart city in Kabusa, Maitama, FCT.

There are about 20 million Nigerians in the Diaspora, remitting an average of over $24 billion annually into the Nigerian economy.