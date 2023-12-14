Nigeria: Oba of Benin Palace Bans Burial Rites As Igue Festival Begins

The palace of the Oba of Benin on Wednesday said burial rites in the kingdom would not be permitted during the annual Igue festival, which begins next Tuesday with Ugierhoba (indoors) Ceremony.

In a statement signed by Iyamu O. Marley on behalf of the Secretary to Traditional Council (BTC), said Otue Igue Oba Ceremony where all Palace Chiefs appear and pay homage to the Oba would on Wednesday (Ekenaka) December 20th 2023, beginning at 3p.m.

According to him, this would be followed by Igue Oba (indoors) Ceremony, Thursday (Agbado) December 21, 2023, while on Saturday (Ekioba) December 23rd 2023 is slated for Ugie-Emobo Ceremony where all Chiefs and palace functionaries will be in attendance by 3p.m.

On the same day, Igue-Ivbioba (Benin Princes and Princes) would fix their own time on the same day to mark Igue with their families.

Igue Edohia, which is the day all Edo people perform their individual worship in their homes, is slated for Monday (Agbado) December 25th 2023, according to the statement.

Ugie Ewere (Ceremony of bringing 'Ewere' blessings to all homes is billed for Tuesday (Eken) December 26th 2023 at 3p.m. Accordingly, sitting arrangement will be made for visitors at the Palace.

Omo N'Oba will conclude the festival on the 31st December 2023 with thanksgiving worship to God and ancestors at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral -- Edo National church on Akpakpava Road, Benin City

He said ''Engagement may be fixed for any 'free day', in which case, an announcement will be made as appropriate'' and ''prayed God and our ancestors grant us to be able to participate in the activities.

''This medium is to remind the public and appeal to them that celebrations of burial rites are not permitted during the period of the annual Royal festival. We pray God to keep death from people's homes''.