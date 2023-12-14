Nigeria: Police Kill 13 Bandits, Rescue 268 Kidnap Victims in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has said that it killed 13 suspected kidnappers and rescued 268 abducted persons during various operations from June to September this year.

A statement issued by the spokesperson for the Command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, on Wednesday, said during the same period, about 104 armed robbery suspects were arrested, and 97 murder/culpable homicide suspects were also arrested by the Command.

He added that 148 suspected rapists were arrested, and seven suspects were arrested for possession of illicit drugs, while exhibits recovered included one English pistol, as well as 523 rounds of live ammunition.

ASP Aliyu further explained that other recoveries made included four AK-47 rifles, six locally-made guns, more than 600 suspected rustled livestock, 12 suspected stolen motor vehicles/motorcycles, and 17 suspected stolen moblie phones.

According to him, some of illicit drugs consficated during the period under review were 568 sachet of D5; 180 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be indian hemp, 23 packets of Exzole tablet, 411 packets Rebozel tablet, and five packets of Diezole tablet.