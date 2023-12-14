Nigeria: Nollywood Star Iyabo Ojo Settles Tax Dispute With Lagos Govt

Renowned Nollywood actress and reality TV star, Iyabo Ojo, recently took to her Instagram to express her gratitude towards individuals and organizations instrumental in resolving her tax-related issues with the Lagos State Government.

In her heartfelt appreciation post, Ojo extended her gratitude to several individuals who supported her during the challenging period. She specifically acknowledged Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the 2023 Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), for his assistance, along with her partner, Paulo Okoye, friend and colleague Lola Alao, and many others.

LEADERSHIP reports that the actress had previously raised concerns over what she deemed an exorbitant tax levy of over N18 billion imposed by the Lagos Internal Revenue Service.

However, following the intervention and support received, Ojo joyfully shared the news that her tax situation had been reviewed and she now has a more manageable payment plan.

In her Instagram post, Ojo expressed her gratitude to Mr. Ayodele Subair, the head of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, and Director Jimi Aina for their involvement and assistance in adjusting her personal income tax.

She also acknowledged her legal team and tax consultants for their unwavering support throughout the process.

''To my legal team @iammaverick_ois @maverick_fortelegal and my tax consultants, I say a very big thank you, you're the best,'' he said.

Additionally, Ojo extended heartfelt thanks to her fans and loved ones who stood by her side during this challenging period, emphasizing her deep appreciation for their constant love and support.

She wrote, ''To all my beautiful fans and loved ones who reached out to me, I say a very big thank you, for your constant love and support, I'm so grateful, and I do not take it for granted.''

The actress concluded her post by expressing immense gratitude to the mentioned individuals and organizations, stating that the tax issues have been resolved, and she is incredibly thankful for the support received.