Nigeria: Mohbad - Naira Marley Demands Apology From Iyabo Ojo, Threatens to Sue for N500 Million

14 December 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Onu Stephen

Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, widely known as Naira Marley, is seeking a public apology from Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, for alleged defamation and libel.

The singer has also threatened to sue for N500 million if Ojo does not apologise.

Naira Marley, represented by his legal counsel, Olalekan Ojo, issued a letter dated 12 December to Iyabo Ojo, accusing the actress of disseminating false, malicious, and libellous content on her Instagram account about him.

Although, since the news of Mohbad's passing, public attention has turned to Naira Marley and his associate, Balogun Eletu, widely known as Sam Larry; with the actress Iyabo Ojo at the forefront, championing the case for justice for the late singer.

Naira Marley has also been accused of bullying or ordering the harassment of the late singer, an allegation he insists is false.

Mohbad, an ex-signee of Naira Marley's record label, passed away at the age of 27 on 12 September under mysterious circumstances.

Before his demise, Mohbad had voiced concerns, attributing responsibility to his former boss, Naira Marley, in case anything happened to him.

Unfortunately, Mohbad died, amidst controversies surrounding bullying, alleged assault, and threats from the Marlian Record boss, and his associate, Sam Larry.

However, Naria Marley and his associates were arrested and granted conditional bail.

Meanwhile, Ojo has since Mohbad's death been championing the advocacy for justice for Mohbad.

She accused Naira Marley of bullying Mohbad and causing the trauma that led to the late singer's death.

On 18th September, just a few days after Mohbad's death, she wrote, ''Even when I (Iyabo Ojo) have sent boys to you (Naria Marley), you disappointed us wahali, but you have a hand in everything that caused that boy pain, agony, trauma, you had a hand in it, and if you say you don't have a hand in it, then come out and defend yourself. Naira Marly you sabotaged that boy, (MOHBAD) you frustrated him, and dealt with him spiritually, physically and mentally.''

Referring to some of Iyabo Ojo's online posts, the lawyer representing Naira Marley asked that the actress publish an apology on her official Instagram account and in a national daily within seven days of receiving the letter, failure to do so would result in them commencing legal proceedings and they will demand damages of N500 million from the actress, and a court injunction refraining Iyabo Ojo from repeating similar libel.

