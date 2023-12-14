Rwanda: Theecember Debuts on Colors With New Track 'Permission'

Burundian youngster Theecember, who studied high-school in Rwanda, has made his COLORS SHOW debut with a performance of his new track 'Permission' that was produced by Dollarbeats.

Theecember burst onto the global stage in March 2022 when he released a 60-second freestyle to Pheelz's viral sensation 'Finesse', an electrifying performance that paved the way for his contribution to the official East Africa remix of 'Finesse' alongside Tanzanian star Rayvanny.

The young artiste, who is also a producer, debuts on the renowned show months after releasing an array of singles including 'Gumako', 'Back to You', and, most recently, 'Uransaza', a mesmerizing afro-pop track that was produced by Ozedikus.

For his first COLORS SHOW, Theecember shared a captivating performance of his new single 'Permission' which is a spectacular fusion of Afrobeats and dancehall that showcases the singer's soothing and effortless vocals.

Taking to social media, the Burundian star said on X that he is grateful to be featured on a big show like COLORS, which played a huge role in promoting African music.

''Guess the cat's out the bag, Ur boy made it to COLORS. Grateful for my team aka the best in the game,'' Theecember captioned a post on X.

COLORS SHOW is a unique visual music platform that features artists performing in front of a striking, single-color backdrop with no other people, effects, or visuals.

It has played a big role in promoting Afrobeats, from Rema's Commando, ASE by Ayra Star to Oxlade's Ku La So, the platform is exporting Afro music to the rest of the world and introducing new talents in the game.