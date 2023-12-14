South African Comedian Trevor Noah Takes the Grammy Stage Again!

Get ready for another round of laughs as award-winning South African comedian Trevor Noah is officially returning as host for the 66th Grammy Awards!

The event on February 4, 2024 is a historic moment for Noah who will be the first-ever host to preside over music's biggest night for four years in a row.

"Guess who's back as #GRAMMYs host?" the Recording Academy teased on social media, followed by a resounding "Trevor Noah is back for his 4th year!"

Noah confirmed the news on his "What Now?" podcast, expressing his enthusiasm for the gig. "I'm excited about that! It's a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then just experience and comment on it in person while it is happening,"

The 2024 ceremony promises even more than just witty banter and captivating performances. South Africa is finally getting its chance to shine, with first-time nominees Tyla (song "Water") and Musa Keys (collaboration with Davido, "Unavailable") vying for the Best African Music Performance award. And if that isn't enough, Noah is up for a Grammy too! His Netflix special "I Wish You Would" is nominated for Best Comedy Album.