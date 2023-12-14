Burkina Faso: U.S. Concerns About Human Rights in Burkina Faso

document

In this moment of insecurity and transition in the Sahel, the United States condemns the increasing and unacceptable violence committed by terrorist groups against civilians, military, and police in Burkina Faso. Violent extremism has taken a significant toll on the people of Burkina Faso, and our condolences go out to the victims, their families, and their communities. The United States remains a committed partner in the fight against terrorism.

The United States is concerned about the actions by Burkina Faso's Transition Authorities, such as the growing use of targeted forced conscriptions, shrinking civic space, and restrictions on political parties. These actions have the cumulative effect of silencing individuals who are working on behalf of their country to promote democratic governance and ensure that the people of Burkina Faso's rights are protected. The protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, coupled with the timely investigation into allegations of human rights violations and abuses and holding accountable those found to be responsible, are necessary to build peace and security.

When Burkina Faso joined the United Nations in 1960, it embraced the values of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Since then, Burkina Faso has also ratified a series of international instruments, taking on obligations to respect and protect a wide number of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The United States will continue to engage with the Transition Authorities and others to promote the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. We also commit to supporting the people of Burkina Faso and their aspirations of a more democratic, prosperous, and peaceful nation.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson