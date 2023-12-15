Nigeria Working With Neighbours to Combat Migrants Smuggling - Immigration

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, has expressed the Service's commitment to combat the menace of migration smuggling in Nigeria.

She said this while delivering her opening remarks at the lectures and symposium organised on Thursday as part of activities to mark this year's anti-smuggling migrants week.

"Nigeria Immigration Service is committed to combating the smuggling of migrants through a multi-faceted approach that involves prevention, enforcement and international cooperation," the NIS CG said

While acknowledging that international cooperation plays a vital role in addressing the transnational nature of migrant smuggling, CG Adepoju said: "We are engaged in collaborative initiatives with regional and international partners to share information, intelligence and best practices in combating migrant smuggling.

"Building strong partnerships and enhancing cross-border cooperation are essential in disrupting the criminal networks that operate across multiple countries."

The NIS boss who noted that preventive efforts were crucial in addressing the root causes of migrant smuggling, said the Service was working in collaboration with other government agencies, civil society organisations and the media to educate the public about the risks associated with irregular migration and the legal pathways available for safe and orderly migration.

CG Adepoju said enforcement of extant laws against migrant smuggling was equally important in disrupting the activities of migrant smugglers and holding them accountable for their criminal actions.

"Our personnel are actively engaged in identifying, investigating and prosecuting individuals and criminal networks involved in migrant smuggling," she said.

The CGI said the NIS had also implemented measures to enhance border security and strengthen its immigration control mechanisms to detect and intercept perpetrators of this heinous crime.

She said technologies like biometric identifications, surveillance cameras at key borders, and Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS), have been emplaced by the Service to deter the smuggling of migrants across Nigerian borders.

Activities to mark the 2023 Anti-Smuggling Migrants Week continue on Friday with a sensitization visitation to markets, schools and popular places in Abuja.