Nigeria: Super Eagles Ready to Challenge for 2023 AFCON Title

15 December 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

The newly crowned African footballer of the Year and Napoli of Italy striker Victor Osimhen has declared the readiness of Nigeria's Super Eagles to challenge for the title at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire. Nigeria are among the 23 countries that will bid to wrestle the title from holders Terangha Lions of Senegal.

Jose Peseiro's side will be going for a fourth title in Cote d'Ivoire having won the trophy three times in the past.

Osimhen, who was crowned Men's Player of the Year at the CAF Awards 2023 on Monday in Marrakech, Morocco is optimistic the Super Eagles can beat other teams to the title.

"We are ready and preparing very well," Osimhen told CAF Media.

"The squad is in high spirits. We are raring to go and hope that we shall do well there."

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group A with Cote d'Ivoire with Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

They will face fellow West Africans Equatorial Guinea in their first game at the Alhassan Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan on January 14.

