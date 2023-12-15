Nigeria: I Will Make Nigeria Import, Export Hub - Tinubu

President Tinubu has disclosed plans by his administration to turn Nigeria into a hub of export and import activities.

The president also underscored the need for the integration of complex data to interpret the patterns of transactions and interactions in international trade.

He hinted at plans by his administration to address what he termed historical inadequacies of policymaking that was thwarted by a lack of comprehensive data in Nigeria.

President Tinubu disclosed this yesterday during the 2023 Comptroller-General of Customs Annual Conference at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, saying because data is the guiding light in the ever-evolving landscape of the modern world, Nigeria can no longer afford to function in the dark.

He lamented the lack of comprehensive data, saying it had been "a technological affliction" that has hindered the growth trajectory of Nigeria and the entire Africa, impeding the ability to make informed governance decisions.

The president, who was represented at the conference by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that the grand vision of his administration is to deploy data to make sound government decisions.

Shettima, in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nwocha, described Tinubu as an "accounting virtuoso" with an unparalleled understanding of data and its significance to piloting the affairs of the country.

He said it was due to his knowledge of data as the invaluable gold of the 21st century that the president strategically appointed tech-savvy Nigerians into critical government positions in order to ensure strategic planning.

He stated: "Even before we were given this mandate, we knew that every facet of our lives is woven with data. We must not only commit to deploying data to make decisions within the government but also address the historical inadequacies of Nigerian policymaking, often impeded by a lack of comprehensive data. Our current governance landscape demands a transformative intervention, and the solution is what has brought us together today.

"Our ambition extends beyond accumulation; it extends to transformation. We aspire to position Nigeria as the preferred destination for all stakeholders involved in export and import activities overseen by the Customs."

"There's no doubt that the chiming of this clock of modernity is inviting us to take action. It's inviting us to adopt evidence-based processes and innovative strategies to align policies with the objectives of this administration, to streamline decision-making, and to resolve conflict arising from misinformation and inconsistent policies within the government.

Observing that the benefits of comprehensive data go beyond determining revenue generation, he said, "Data provides the sharpest lens for us to connect the dots, even in establishing the security of our borders. We can easily determine the traffic of people and goods around a specific border and share indisputable information with other nations with just a punch on our computers.

"Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I assure you that we remain resolute in our belief that Nigeria is unequivocally on track not only to accumulate terabytes of factual surveys but also to establish a robust public service system that upholds data integrity at its core."

Expressing delight with efforts by the Nigerian Customs Service to accumulate large amount of data to shape a public service system that upholds data integrity at its core, the President noted that the first step is to invest in the training and capacity-building of Customs officers "to stand shoulder to shoulder, terabyte by terabyte, with the best minds in the world."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Declaring the conference open, he expressed hope that discussions at the annual event would set the trajectory for a new era in the Nigeria Customs Service.

Earlier, the Customs comptroller-general G, BA Adeniyi, expressed optimism that the theme of this year's conference would provide guiding standards and principles in helping the Nigerian government open the frontiers, as it is requisite that the Customs streamline and integrate its services in its bid for global service delivery.

In his goodwill message, the Director General of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), Dr Kunio Mikuriya, praised the Nigerian Customs for upscaling global service delivery in maritime service delivery.