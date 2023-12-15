Nigeria: Fubara Signs Rivers' N800 Billion 2024 Budget Into Law

A four-member legislature "passed" the budget in less than 24 hours.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Thursday signed the state's N800 billion 2024 budget into law, barely 24 hours after it was presented to a four-man House of Assembly for approval.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Mr Fubara said the budget would provide the framework for his administration to undertake notable road projects that would connect communities across the state.

"This budget shows that we have a plan for our dear state. One of the reasons why our budget is in the volume of N800 billion is that we intend not just by desiring, to ensure that one key request of our dear state is met.

"God being our helper, we will commence immediately, by next year, flagging off the actual and main Trans-Kalabari Road project phase 2.

"We have also in our budget provided to take care of the Elele-Omoku Road project that cuts through Ikwerre, Emohua and Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government areas of the state.

"We are also taking that project as one of our cardinal achievements of this administration, we are not going back on it," he said.

The governor assured that no effort would be spared in executing all the projects in the 2024 budget.

He said the budget would make a positive impact on the lives of the people of the state.

"I want to assure you that this administration has the best interest of our people. It is an administration that wants everyone to have hope.

"We have keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President Bola Tinubu to continue to assure our people of hope, so the best of us will be seen by everyone.

"We will continue to protect the interest of our people, do the best for everyone, not minding your position or class. Our government is responsive and inclusive. Our eyes and ears are open to the needs of our people. We will not disappoint you," Mr Fubara said.

Adolphus Orubienimigha, the leader of the four-man House of Assembly, while presenting the budget for assent, said the lawmakers gave due diligence before passing the budget.

Also, the factional Speaker of the House, Edison Ehie, said the budget was in line with the developmental goals of the government.

Mr Fubara had on Wednesday presented the N800 billion 2024 budget to the four-man House of Assembly at the Government House, Port Harcourt, for approval.

The lawmakers "passed" the budget in less than 24 hours.

APC reacts

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has faulted the budget presentation to the four-man House of Assembly.

Tony Okocha, the state APC Caretaker Committee chairperson, said in a statement in Port Harcourt that the action was unconstitutional.

Mr Okocha said that Section 120(2) of the Constitution clearly stated that no money shall be spent except it was appropriated by the state House of Assembly.

"The presentation of a bill to four suspended members of the House of Assembly does not fulfill the requirements of the constitution for all the reasons stated," he said.

(NAN)