Nigeria: Govt to Roll Out Policy Framework Over Cadets' Seatime Challenges

The federal government has said that efforts are underway to release a definite policy programme that will address the issue of seatime challenges facing Nigerian cadets.

Speaking, on Thursday, at the graduation ceremony of 157 cadets of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Akwa Ibom State, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said Nigeria's maritime industry plays a pivotal role in the country's economic growth and development.

Oyetola, however, stated that the sector relied on the Seafarers to maintain the integrity and reputation of the industry.

The minister who was represented by the Director, Maritime Safety and Security in the Marine and Blue Economy ministry, Babatunde Bombata, said the maritime sector is considered as one of the key drivers of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The minister said, "the maritime industry plays a pivotal role in the economic growth and development of our nation and it relies on individuals like you to maintain the integrity and reputation of the industry. Let me also assure you that the commitment of this administration to the transformation of the maritime industry is genuine.

"Marítime sector is considered as one of the key drivers of the renewed hope agenda, therefore, prioritising the maritime sector is a strategic move that can yield multifaceted benefits, impacting economic, social, and environmental aspects while contributing to the overall development and competitiveness of a nation and can provide Economic Growth; Job Creation; Trade Facilitation; Diversification of the Economy."

"I am still receiving briefing from both within and outside the Ministry on the issues of challenges of placing our cadets on sea-time and I assure you that a definite policy programme would be produced to resolve this.

"This would no doubt help in closing the gap for the manpower in the maritime sector. As you are aware, the present administration has created a new Ministry for Marine and Blue Economy with the aim of promoting sustainable harnessing of our ocean resources. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to reposition the Ministry in line with global best practices."

The minister, however, expressed confidence that the graduating cadets will make meaningful contributions to the development of the sector.

"In conclusion, I have full confidence that the graduating cadets will make significant contributions to the maritime industry, elevating its standards and fostering a culture of excellence. Your success will not only be a testament to your abilities but also a source of pride for our nation," he stated.

Speaking earlier, the Rector of MAN Oron, Commodore Emmanuel Effedua (Rtd), encouraged the new graduates to display high-level professionalism and humility in their careers.

Effedua stressed that the Academy was at par or superior to most maritime training institutions around the world in terms of the state-of-the-art facilities and technologies.

"Every course that is done abroad for pre-sea training is also done at the Academy and the facilities we have are first-class. We also offer simulator based courses which aren't done in any other country in West Africa.

"MAN Oron is presently on the White List of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Abuja MoU recognises us..We have so many MAN Oron cadets all around the world. IMO donates books frequently because they recognise us," the Rector said.

The Rector noted that the Academy is considering night-time programmes and other alternative programmes to cater for the massive influx of students, disclosing that the Academy is already oversubscribed for the 2024 academic year.

On his part, the President, National Association of Master Mariners, Capt. Tajudeen Alao, urged the Rector of the Academy to fine tune the Academy's curriculum to meet current academic realities.

According to him, the Academy has prepared the Cadets for a great career and enormous opportunities in the Blue Economy.

He also urged them to be good ambassadors of the country and shun vices even as the association donated N100,000 each to best graduating cadets in both National Diploma and Higher National Diploma.

"The Industry is further challenging you to quickly fine tune the Academy Curriculum because the world is transforming from Green Economy to Blue Economy," Capt. Also told the Rector.

Speaking to the graduates, Capt. Alao said, "The challenges ahead are enormous. There will always be tough times. There would be frustration tendencies. There would be temptation to give up. But always remember that the Academy has moulded your character to stand up to these challenges.

"The Academy has prepared you for the vagaries of the Seas- rough weather and japa tendencies - abandoning ship abroad to marry locals, and temptations on the job, social vices of drug peddling, arms smuggling, human trafficking and cargo theft. More importantly, the Academy has prepared you for a great career and enormous opportunities in the Blue Economy.

"Remember that you are Ambassadors of MAN Oron and Nigeria, wherever your ships sail worldwide, please do not cause pollution of the Ocean in the course of discharging your duties onboard. Always keep these golden points to your chest that success comes with hard work - not luck, not shortcut; Patience is a price to pay for a successful career, otherwise you lose out," the NAMM National President advised.