Nigeria: Rivers Crisis - Two More Commissioners Resign From Fubara's Cabinet

Two more commissioners on Thursday resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara's cabinet in Rivers State as a political crisis continues to engulf the oil-rich state.

The latest officials to put in their resignation, according to a report by Channels TV, are the Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Alabo, and his Social Welfare and Rehabilitation counterpart, Inime Aguma.

Channels TV reported that the two commissioners have sent their separate letters of resignation to Mr Fubara.

The two resignations came hours after the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Zacchaeus Adangor's resignation letter was being circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday morning.

Mr Adangor's resignation letter was, however, dated 14 November, about a month before it became public knowledge.

The resignations are apparently linked to the power tussle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The political crisis in Rivers has taken a toll on the state's legislature - 27 lawmakers who defected from the PDP, of which Mr Fubara is a member, to the APC, had their seats declared vacant by a factional speaker who is loyal to the governor. As it is, the House of Assembly is run by only four out of 31 members. The four lawmakers are loyal to Mr Fubara while the 27 are with Mr Wike.

On Wednesday, while Governor Fubara was presenting the state's 2024 budget proposal to the four-member House of Assembly, the state government was demolishing the House of Assembly Complex.

Although the government said it decided to demolish the complex because the integrity of the building had been compromised after an explosion and fire incident which occurred in October during an attempt by some lawmakers to initiate impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara, some people believe the action is to foreclose the 27 lawmakers from holding plenary.

"My decision to resign is anchored on my conscience, personal philosophy, and professional ethics," Channels TV quoted Mr Alabo, the works commissioner, as saying in his resignation letter to Governor Fubara.

"This decision was taken after deep introspection," he added.

The three commissioners who have resigned served previously in Mr Wike's cabinet. It is believed that Mr Wike had influenced their appointment into Mr Fubara's cabinet.

More resignations are expected in the coming days if the intention is to weaken Mr Fubara, some insiders told PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday night.