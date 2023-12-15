Nigeria: New Yoruba Drama Series, 'Kadara' Debuts On African Magic

Scheduled to commence streaming on 13 December 2023, on Africa Magic Yoruba, the series explores the societal pressures faced by young people, particularly young men, to achieve quick success.

African Magic is ushering in the festive season with the debut of an original Yoruba series titled 'Kadara' (Destiny).

Scheduled to commence streaming on 13 December 2023, on Africa Magic Yoruba (DStv channel 157 and GOtv channel 2), the series explores the societal pressures faced by young people, particularly young men, to achieve quick success.

Speaking about the new series, Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, shared how Kadara reflects some of the prevailing issues young people in the Nigerian society face.

She said, "Kadara spotlights the societal pressure on our youth, especially young men, to make it big in a short amount of time. The need to make fast money has led many young people down the wrong path in life, and it's sometimes impossible to retrace their steps and get back on the right track. The plot takes the viewers into the intricate world of cybercrime and a young man's quest for redemption, every episode will keep them engrossed."

She added, "Africa Magic continues to prioritise telling our own stories, as such Kadara is the seventh indigenous Africa Magic series premiering this year. In this month alone, more series will be premiering on AM Hausa and Igbo as well. Africa Magic has so much to thrill our viewers this festive season as they get together with loved ones and spend quality time together."

The 80-episode series follows the story of Sesan, a bright young man whose obsession with becoming rich makes him leave his hometown, Agbula to Lagos with his best friend, Folarin, to make fast money through an advanced method of cybercrime, popularly known as 'Yahoo'.

Soon, the duo hits it big and lives the flamboyant lifestyle until Sesan makes the mistake of killing a police officer, forcing him to go back to Agbula to hide while his best friend, Folarin, abandons him. After hiding for six months, Sesan has had enough time to consider his actions and decides that living a humble life will somehow help to take away the guilt of the murder. Except, his plans don't align with his reality.

Set to premiere on 13 December 2023, the series features a diverse cast of both emerging and seasoned Nollywood stars, including Fakos Oluwatobi as Sesan Akerele, Ibikunle Taiwo as Ahmed Akerele, Oluyemi Caroline as Ojuolape Akerele, Damilola Deremi as Folarin Kashinmawo, Amanda Ugo as Fadesewa Adepegba, Mudashiru Adegbite as Baale, and others. Viewers can catch "Kadara" every weekday at 6:30 p.m.